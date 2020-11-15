America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.79.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $837,489 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

