AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,933,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $108.12 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.09.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.