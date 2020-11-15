AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $6.25. AMREP shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 344 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMREP stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of AMREP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

