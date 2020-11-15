Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.25. Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 6,288,122 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.79.

In other news, insider Adam Habib sold 24,000 shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £480 ($627.12).

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

