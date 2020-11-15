Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $29,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 190.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $136.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.