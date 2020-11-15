Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report sales of $115.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.20 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $113.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $459.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.90 million to $459.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.90 million, with estimates ranging from $457.80 million to $464.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $30.20 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at $414,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

