Analysts Expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wabtec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Wabtec posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wabtec.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wabtec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Wabtec stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 109,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,444,908 over the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Wabtec by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wabtec by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Wabtec by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

