Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Price Target at $142.50

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASR. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,713,000. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter worth about $14,539,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter worth about $14,226,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,276,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR stock opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.58.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.