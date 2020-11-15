Analysts Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Target Price at $5.33

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MediWound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

MediWound stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. As a group, analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

