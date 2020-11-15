Analysts Set Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target at $45.80

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $871.88 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 191.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

