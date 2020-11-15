Analysts Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Target Price at $1.90

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

RROTF stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

