Analysts Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Target Price at $1.90

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

RROTF stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.