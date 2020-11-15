Analyzing Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) & fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Entertainment One has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Entertainment One and fuboTV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entertainment One $1.24 billion 2.97 $15.36 million $0.33 22.27 fuboTV $4.27 million 170.04 -$34.36 million ($1.48) -10.35

Entertainment One has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entertainment One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Entertainment One and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entertainment One 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 0 5 0 3.00

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.41%. Given fuboTV’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Entertainment One.

Profitability

This table compares Entertainment One and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entertainment One N/A N/A N/A fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28%

Summary

Entertainment One beats fuboTV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs. The company is also involved in the merchandise sales activities, as well as in the distribution of music and video. Its content rights library includes approximately 80,000 hours of film and television content; and 40,000 music tracks. Entertainment One Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

