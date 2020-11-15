Analyzing Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) & Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maiden and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chubb 0 6 10 0 2.63

Maiden presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Chubb has a consensus target price of $148.53, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maiden is more favorable than Chubb.

Volatility and Risk

Maiden has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -17.45% 82.76% 1.17% Chubb 6.24% 5.33% 1.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maiden and Chubb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $576.14 million 0.21 -$131.90 million N/A N/A Chubb $35.31 billion 1.91 $4.45 billion $10.11 14.76

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Summary

Chubb beats Maiden on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

