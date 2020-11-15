Analyzing Mopals.com (OTCMKTS:PALS) & PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and Mopals.com (OTCMKTS:PALS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mopals.com has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PennyMac Financial Services and Mopals.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 0 8 0 3.00 Mopals.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $65.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.56%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Mopals.com.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Mopals.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 37.77% 42.33% 6.96% Mopals.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Mopals.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $1.48 billion 2.74 $392.96 million $4.89 11.45 Mopals.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mopals.com.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Mopals.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. This segment originates first-lien residential conventional, government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans, and home equity loans. The Loan Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated mortgage loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. This segment also services conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans, and home equity loans; and distressed mortgage loans that have been acquired as investments by its advised entities. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Mopals.com Company Profile

Mopals.com, Inc. operates as development stage Internet and mobile brand loyalty social media company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on building an Internet and mobile brand loyalty application and service for bridging the gap between social media and loyalty rewards. It intends to use an exclusive digital currency, MoCoins, to foster a community where consumers are rewarded for making purchases at participating businesses, as well as in a range of social media activities that enhance brand value. The company was formerly known as MortgageBrokers.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mopals.com, Inc. in March 2013. Mopals.com, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

