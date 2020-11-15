Analyzing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Metalink (OTCMKTS:MTLK)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Metalink (OTCMKTS:MTLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

89.7% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and Metalink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 5 17 1 2.75 Metalink 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus target price of $148.23, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Metalink.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Metalink’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 4.62 $243.00 million $8.04 18.22 Metalink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Metalink.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metalink has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Metalink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors -1.70% 17.16% 7.78% Metalink N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Metalink on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates is China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Metalink Company Profile

Metalink Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to consider strategic alternatives, such as a possible business combination; other strategic transaction with a domestic or foreign, and private or public operating entity; a going private transaction; and voluntary liquidation. Previously, it marketed and sold DSL chipsets used by the manufacturers of telecommunications equipment. Metalink Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.