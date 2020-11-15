Analyzing Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) and iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iShares Gold Trust and Seaboard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares Gold Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

iShares Gold Trust has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of iShares Gold Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Seaboard shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.1% of Seaboard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iShares Gold Trust and Seaboard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares Gold Trust N/A N/A $2.28 billion N/A N/A Seaboard $6.84 billion 0.55 $283.00 million N/A N/A

iShares Gold Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seaboard.

Profitability

This table compares iShares Gold Trust and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares Gold Trust N/A 21.12% 21.11% Seaboard 0.56% -0.61% -0.35%

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The ISHARES COMEX GOLD TRUST seeks to correspond generally, to the day-to-day movement of the price of gold bullion. The objective of the Gold Trust is for the value to reflect, at any given time, the price of gold owned by the Gold Trust at that time, less the expenses and liabilities of the Gold Trust.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel. The CT&M segment sources, transports, and markets wheat, corn, soybeans, soybean meal, and other commodities; and produces wheat flour, maize meal, manufactured feed, and oilseed crush commodities. The Marine segment provides cargo shipping services in the United States, as well as in 26 countries in the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It operates a terminal and an off-port warehouse for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. This segment operates through a fleet of 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels; dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers; and other related equipment. The Sugar and Alcohol segment produces and sells sugar and alcohol; and generates and sells energy through its 51-megawatt cogeneration power plant that is fueled by sugarcane by-products, natural gas, and other biomass. The Power segment operates as an independent power producer that generates electricity for the power grid in the Dominican Republic. The Turkey segment produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkey products to retail stores, foodservice outlets, and industrial entities, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. The company also processes and sells jalapeÃ±o peppers. Seaboard Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.

