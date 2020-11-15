Analyzing Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

WidePoint has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.6% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of WidePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WidePoint and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint 0.74% 4.40% 1.63% Streamline Health Solutions -0.18% -17.94% -10.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WidePoint and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $101.72 million 0.65 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $20.74 million 2.33 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

WidePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Summary

WidePoint beats Streamline Health Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions. It also offers professional services to its federally certified software solutions. WidePoint Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers health information management; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, such as computer-assisted coding, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre- and post-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

