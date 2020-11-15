Analyzing TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) and SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) and SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

This table compares TAT Technologies and SIFCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies -1.23% 0.25% 0.18% SIFCO Industries 5.68% 17.37% 6.00%

This table compares TAT Technologies and SIFCO Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies $102.03 million 0.38 $810,000.00 N/A N/A SIFCO Industries $112.45 million 0.20 -$7.51 million N/A N/A

TAT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SIFCO Industries.

Risk and Volatility

TAT Technologies has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIFCO Industries has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TAT Technologies and SIFCO Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SIFCO Industries beats TAT Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components, such as power plants, landing gears, and other aircraft components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, and afterburner flaps. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.