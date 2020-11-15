Analyzing Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Security Instruments and TESSCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and TESSCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $14.80 million 0.43 -$5.81 million N/A N/A TESSCO Technologies $540.30 million 0.10 -$21.57 million ($1.10) -5.47

Universal Security Instruments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TESSCO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -39.43% -80.21% -43.07% TESSCO Technologies -4.48% -9.69% -4.11%

Summary

TESSCO Technologies beats Universal Security Instruments on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and Website. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products, as well as training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, it provides mobile devices, such as cellular and smart phones; and data device accessories, including power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, and other retailers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

