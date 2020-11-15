Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $47.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $1,284,702. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

