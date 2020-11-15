Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,087 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Koninklijke Philips worth $24,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

