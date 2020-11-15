Aperio Group LLC Acquires 22,554 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $153,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.16, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

