Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $470,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

