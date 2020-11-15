Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.13% of State Street worth $27,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

