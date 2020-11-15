Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $30,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Investment House LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,428,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

JD stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

