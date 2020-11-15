Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $28,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after buying an additional 465,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,676,000 after buying an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 139.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $149.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,083 shares of company stock valued at $21,553,106. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

