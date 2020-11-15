Aperio Group LLC Buys 12,653 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Travelers Companies worth $35,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 29.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.