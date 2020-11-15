Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,567 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. TD Securities started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,781,782. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

