Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $31,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,070,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,885,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

EXPD opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $4,425,307.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,419,930. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

