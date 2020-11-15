Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.23% of NICE worth $33,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.82.

NICE stock opened at $236.44 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $255.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

