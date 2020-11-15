Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $32,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 974,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 264,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

