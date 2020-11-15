Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,847 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Best Buy worth $31,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBY opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

