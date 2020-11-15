Aperio Group LLC Has $24.16 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,315 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $24,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

