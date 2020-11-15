Aperio Group LLC Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $25,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $9,484,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $15,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.65.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,060. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $461.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.41 and its 200-day moving average is $440.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

