Aperio Group LLC Has $25.99 Million Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,644 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in POSCO by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 6.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in POSCO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. POSCO has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.