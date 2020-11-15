Aperio Group LLC Has $26.75 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,029 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Akamai Technologies worth $26,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $11,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $387,780,000 after buying an additional 2,772,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,572. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.53 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

