Aperio Group LLC Has $278.46 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,358 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $278,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,618,000 after buying an additional 1,067,627 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

