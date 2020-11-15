Aperio Group LLC Has $28.09 Million Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

