Aperio Group LLC Has $28.46 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,017 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.