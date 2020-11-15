Aperio Group LLC Has $28.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,595 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Amdocs worth $28,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 285.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 547,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,325,000 after buying an additional 405,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $64.19 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

