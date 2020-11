Aperio Group LLC Has $289.04 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of The Home Depot worth $289,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

NYSE HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average is $262.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

