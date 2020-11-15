Aperio Group LLC Has $289.04 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of The Home Depot worth $289,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

NYSE HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average is $262.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

