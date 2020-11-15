Aperio Group LLC Has $30.52 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of The Hershey worth $30,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 8.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

