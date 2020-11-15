Aperio Group LLC Has $32.20 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.24% of The J. M. Smucker worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,914,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 15.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 119.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after buying an additional 106,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

NYSE SJM opened at $119.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

