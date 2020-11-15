Aperio Group LLC Has $32.95 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Werner Enterprises worth $32,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

