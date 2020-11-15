Aperio Group LLC Has $33.30 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 479.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,615 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $33,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total transaction of $2,378,812.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $8,132,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,816 shares of company stock valued at $111,120,613 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $403.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.41, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.52 and a 200-day moving average of $315.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.