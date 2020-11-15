Aperio Group LLC Has $36.82 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $36,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 57,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $226.23 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

