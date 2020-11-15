Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 167.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

CNI opened at $108.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.