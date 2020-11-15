Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $37,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $239.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $243.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.75. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

