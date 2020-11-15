Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $28,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

