Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $28,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $94.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

